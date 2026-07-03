Featured
Lil Baby revealed that he was originally meant to be on Young Thug's song "Bubbly" featuring Drake and Travis Scott but forgot to send his verse in.Jordan Rose
Yes, it's that time again. Another healthy dose of the reworks that have soundtracked our week. From 120 reworks of new Drake tracks, moombahton edits of Sean Paul, and other epic, bass-fueled treats. No rest for the wicked, nor the androids (you know, because we don't need to write sleep into our programming).khrisd
You already know how we do. We've got this week's batch of banging remixes, spanning a number of genres that we regularly rock with: drum & bass, trap, house, and a number of sounds in between. And as per usual, we go from above ground to below, hitting all points in between. You already know.khrisd
Back in January, we presented you with 13 artists that we felt you needed to watch in 2013. It's not easy to predict the future, but hell, it sure iskhrisd