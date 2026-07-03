Fatboy Slim

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Representing Los Angeles by way of Scotland, Nom De Strip (FKA Stupid Fresh) has been doing the damn thing over the last three years. With a pair of E
khrisd

Latest Stories

Todd Edwards
Music

Premiere: Todd Edwards Has Remixed Fatboy Slim's Solid Gold Classic "Rockafeller Skank"

The new remix is part of a four-track collection of reimagined Norman Cook anthems titled 'Everybody Loves A Remix'​​​​​​​, celebrating his all-conquering hits.

James Keith1732 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo & Fatboy Slim ft. Bonde Do Role & Pin - "Eparrei"

This World Cup craze is truly heating up. Earlier today we told you about Diplo's World Cup mix that's going down on BBC Radio 1 this Thursday; we als

khrisd4422 days ago
diplo point fifa
Music

The 2014 FIFA World Cup is All Dance Music Everything Right Now

We're still a few months before the 2014 FIFA World Cup begins (June 12 for all of you non-footy fans), and over the last few days we've been hit with a number of World Cup-affiliated bits that have ties to this thing of ours (you know, dance music).

khrisd4490 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Fatboy Slim & Riva Starr - "Eat Sleep Rave Repeat (Calvin Harris Remix)"

Maybe Calvin Harris is celebrating being named the fourth top-earning person under 30, raking in a cool $46 million, but he's dropped this preview of

khrisd4743 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Fatboy Slim & Riva Starr - "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat"

Eat, sleep, rave, repeat. It reads like one of those classy t-shirts right? Well in this case, it's the name of Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr's new tune.

jakel4772 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Watch Fatboy Slim's 2013 Ultra Music Festival Set

Earlier today, AJR had us reliving this year's Miami Music Week, so of course we later on saw that Fatboy Slim's set from this year's Ultra Music Festival was uploaded in full to YouTube. Fatboy Slim has had a huge impact on the dance music scene, and judging by sets like this, he's not slowing down anytime soon. Watching him DJ gets you pumped - you might want to put a headband on and sweat it out to this one.

khrisd4834 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The 10 Oddest EDM Music Videos

The art of the music video in dance music has always been a weird one. You'd think it'd be easy to tell a compelling narrative for music that largely

khrisd4855 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream the Ultra Music Festival, Weekend 2, Day 2

The first day of the Ultra Music Festival's second weekend was definitely eventful. Tonight's set to feature Deadmau5's closing set on the main stage, as well as DJs like Krewella, Fatboy Slim, Laidback Luke and others during the live-stream. As per usual, if you're actually at the Ultra Music Festival, be sure to look over the complete list of set-times; if you're home, we have the live-stream schedule down below. Enjoy!

khrisd4866 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, Day 1

Like we told you last week, Ultra will be streaming the 2013 Ultra Music Festival via their YouTube page. We've made it handy for you, and put the stream on your favorite EDM website. Thoughtful us, right? If you need, here is the complete list of 2013 UMF set times. Enjoy!

khrisd4874 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Some real surprises in this week's remix round-up. Everyone from DJ Q and Wilkinson to MUST DIE! and Lockah are found throwing the original tracks of others into their desks, and churning out gems. There's just something about a well-done remix that gets us going, and hopefully you're digging on these just as hard as we are.

khrisd4887 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Fatboy Slim - "Right Here, Right Now (Coyu Remix)"

Fatboy Slim is one of those names few will dare to remix. Whether it's because he just has too many amazing tracks to choose from or because of just h

jakel4888 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App