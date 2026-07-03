Latest Stories
Emergency Evacuation Slide Crashes Into Backyard After Falling From Plane
According to an FAA rep, maintenance workers noticed the missing slide when the plane landed at the Chicago airport.
Flying Electric Car Receives Airworthiness Certificate From FAA
Alef Automotive plans to release the vehicle toward the end of 2025 with a $300K price tag.
FAA Investigating After Plane Forced to Abort Landing When Another Plane Was Cleared to Depart Same Runway
A collision was avoided in Texas after an air traffic controller cleared a plane for departure from the same runway at which the cargo plane was set to land.
Flights Begin Resuming After Computer Outage Caused Disruptions Across U.S.
The Federal Aviation Administration suffered a computer outage that prompted major delays for thousands of flights across the United States.
FAA Temporarily Grounded All Southwest U.S. Flights Due to Computer Issues
The Flight Aviation Administration temporarily grounded all Southwest flights across the United States as the airline worked through computer issues.
FAA Seeks $52,500 Fine Against 'Unruly' Passenger Who Hit Flight Attendant and Tried to Open Cockpit Door
A passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant twice and tried to open a cockpit door is facing a $52,500 fine from the Federal Aviation Administration.
FAA's New Rules for Small Drones Pave Way for Future of Aerial Delivery
The rules will go into effect in 2021 and mark a pivotal moment for the future of aerial package delivery in the U.S., the FAA said Monday.
FAA Halts Flights Into New York's LaGuardia Airport Citing Air Traffic Staff Shortage
The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Friday morning that staffing shortage at New York's LaGuardia airport was delaying flights.