FAA

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Latest Stories

flight slide pictured in neighborhood
Life

Emergency Evacuation Slide Crashes Into Backyard After Falling From Plane

According to an FAA rep, maintenance workers noticed the missing slide when the plane landed at the Chicago airport.

Trace William Cowen1096 days ago
Life

Flying Electric Car Receives Airworthiness Certificate From FAA

Alef Automotive plans to release the vehicle toward the end of 2025 with a $300K price tag.

Jose Martinez1111 days ago
A plane is seen leaving an airport in Texas
Life

FAA Investigating After Plane Forced to Abort Landing When Another Plane Was Cleared to Depart Same Runway

A collision was avoided in Texas after an air traffic controller cleared a plane for departure from the same runway at which the cargo plane was set to land.

Trace William Cowen1258 days ago
A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Life

Flights Begin Resuming After Computer Outage Caused Disruptions Across U.S.

The Federal Aviation Administration suffered a computer outage that prompted major delays for thousands of flights across the United States.

Joe Price1284 days ago
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on the tarmac after being grounded.
Life

FAA Temporarily Grounded All Southwest U.S. Flights Due to Computer Issues

The Flight Aviation Administration temporarily grounded all Southwest flights across the United States as the airline worked through computer issues.

Jose Martinez1859 days ago
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Delta plane
Life

FAA Seeks $52,500 Fine Against 'Unruly' Passenger Who Hit Flight Attendant and Tried to Open Cockpit Door

A passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant twice and tried to open a cockpit door is facing a $52,500 fine from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Gavin Evans1888 days ago
drone
Life

FAA's New Rules for Small Drones Pave Way for Future of Aerial Delivery

The rules will go into effect in 2021 and mark a pivotal moment for the future of aerial package delivery in the U.S., the FAA said Monday.

Trace William Cowen2027 days ago
laguardia
Life

FAA Halts Flights Into New York's LaGuardia Airport Citing Air Traffic Staff Shortage

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Friday morning that staffing shortage at New York's LaGuardia airport was delaying flights.

Joe Price2731 days ago

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