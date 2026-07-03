Drawing inspiration from Prince and Janelle Monae, Exmiranda's debut album 'Funk Break' showcases a blend of upbeat hip-hop and funky soul music.Natalie Harmsen
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We asked Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, the host of CBC's new radio show The Block, to make us a list of Black Canadian artists on her radar, from K-Riz to DijahSB.Alex Nino Gheciu
From EVISU to True Religion and Amiri, these are the jeans that have defined hip-hop style over the years.Ian Stonebrook
Amiri presented its SS26 show in Paris yesterday in a stunning space filled with models in ‘70s & ‘80s-inspired suits.Aria Hughes