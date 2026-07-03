Euro 2016

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Sports

Marcus Rashford Has Made the Final Cut for England's Euro 2016 Squad

Here's who England are bringing to France this summer.

Corey Pellatt3716 days ago
Sports

Raheem Sterling Is Going to Become the Face of Apple in the UK

Apple want Raheem Sterling to become a brand ambassador ahead of Euro 2016.

Corey Pellatt3748 days ago
Sports

Karim Benzema Has Confirmed He Won't Be Selected by France for Euro 2016

Euro 2016 just lost a little bit of spark.

Corey Pellatt3749 days ago
Sports

Interview: Raheem Sterling on Euro 2016, FIFA Rage and the England Squad's Biggest Grime Fan

As Nike launched England's kits for Euro 2016, Raheem Sterling spoke to Complex on life inside the England camp, street football and pre-match playlists.

Corey Pellatt3762 days ago
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Sports

Nike Just Unveiled England's Official Kits for Euro 2016

England start their Euro 2016 campaign on June 11th against Russia.

Corey Pellatt3776 days ago
Sports

Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic Give a Death Stare to Austrian Defender Who Dared to Touch Him

The first rule of playing against Zlatan: never touch Zlatan.

Corey Pellatt4331 days ago

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