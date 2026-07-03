Eric Decker

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Sports

New England Patriots' Eric Decker Announces Retirement From NFL

After eight years as a wide receiver in the NFL, Eric Decker announced his retirement from football on Instagram Sunday afternoon and thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support.

Eric Skelton2883 days ago
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Style

Eric Decker's Wife Still Manscapes Him, Julian Edelman Out-Dresses Tom Brady and More Things We Learned Last Night

NFL stars Eric Decker and Julian Edelman turn out for Fashion Week

Steve Dool3820 days ago

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