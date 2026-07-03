New York is the real Titletown, USA. Where do the 2026 Knicks rank amongst Gotham’s most beloved championship teams?Jack Erwin
Featured
Where does the Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 win over the New England Patriots rank amongst the best Super Bowls of the 21st century?Aaron C. Mansfield
As the heir to football’s first family, Arch Manning faces intense expectations. But he’s not sweating it—he’s just playing ball.Brighid Tully
Eli Manning reflects on his Hall of Fame nomination, his role in Verizon’s Super Bowl FanFest, and why this year’s Super Bowl in his hometown of New Orleans is particularly close to his heart.Brighid Tully