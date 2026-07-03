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Just When You Thought You Were Done With The "Harlem Shake"
Back in April of 2013, we declared the Harlem Shake Meme to be dead. We'd seen so many different instances, and with the flack and overall boredom of the meme, we were glad it was gone... until now. And note, while we hope this doesn't mean that there are new "Harlem Shake" videos coming out (especially since this is from last summer but randomly started going viral now), we're not really mad at this. Just don't make any more "Harlem Shake" videos.
"Sharkeisha, No!"
While PIX 11 might have you believe that Sharkeisha started some kind of trend of uploading videos of people getting mollywhopped to the Internets, on
EDMeme: #LateNightTerribleDrops
Last night, one of the more intriguing EDM-related hashtags hit the Vine community, #LateNightTerribleDrops. Commenting on the section of the electron
Scarlett Johansson Tripped, Fell, and Became a DJ
That thing where Scarlett Johansson falls on the street and the Internets makes her a DJ. Happy Friday.
#WhenTheBeatDrops Might Be the Next Viral EDM Craze
Move over Baauer, there's a new viral EDM meme in town. Earlier this year, we were introduced to what happens when the Internets makes a meme out of a random batch of bad dancing to a year-old tune (aka the "Harlem Shake" meme). Now it looks like Martin Garrix's "Animals" is the latest track to be subject to a random viral meme.
The Best Photos From the "Dillon Francis as Everyone" Tumblr
While many EDM producers and DJs have a great sense of humor, Dillon Francis might take the cake. He's as funny as he is talented, and he has no problem poking fun at himself (use that "Bootleg Fireworks" video as evidence). Knowing that, it's no surprise that Dillon is a fan of the Dillon Francis as everyone Tumblr page. While we're not sure what the motivation of Photoshopping Dillon's face onto Blake Lively's body was, but it's spawned a hilarious series of images.
10 Awesome Remixes of Internet Memes
If you're sitting on DoAndroidsDance right now, we have to assume two things about you: You love dance music, and you have at least seen a meme on the
EDMeme: Pauly D, the Drum & Bass DJ
For a genre that features so many producers and DJs who clock tons of hours on the Internet and in front of their laptops, you'd think that EDM would have a plethora of quality memes. DAD's trying to find and compile as many of the best ones as we can, and will be doing so with this new feature: EDMeme. Our first discovery? DJ Pauly D and his drum and bass t-shirt.
Learn How to Cook, Skrillex Style
Skrillex catches it a lot of the time on the Internets. There's something about him that makes his music, fashion sense, or damn near anything he does ripe for meme making. Our buddies over at First We Feast have found a tumblr dedicated to pictures of Skrillex cooking. As you can see from up above, everything from hot dogs to sushi gets the OWSLA head going. Maybe you should throw on one of your favorite Skrillex remixes and try to concoct some of these recipes as a summer food project!
The "Harlem Shake" Meme is Officially Dead
We've seen a lot of the "Harlem Shake" meme, which went viral back in February and successfully catapulted Baauer to the top of iTunes and the Billboard charts. And now, we want to send our condolences to another dead meme. You think we're playing. Watch the above video; you already know what's going to happen, but we have to ask: WHY? Was it divine intervention, forcing that guy to have such a horrible ending to this goofy meme?
Watch These Kids React to the "Harlem Shake"
We've been trying to avoid posting every "Harlem Shake" video we're getting passed, but The Fine Bros. recruit some awesome kids (and pre-teens) to react to all kinds of memes, and there's something about seeing four-year-old Lucas bopping to this Baauer banger.
An Open Letter to Melissa Harris-Perry, Who is Very Upset Over the "Harlem Shake"
Why is everyone so upset over the "Harlem Shake" meme? Why does it have to be a "mislabeled, so-called 'Harlem Shake' dance craze?" Why is the immedia
Skrillex - "First of the Year (Goat Remix)"
As expected, the Goat Remix is becoming a meme and multiplying quickly, with no remotely electronic-sounding song being safe from its impending domination. Skrillex's "First of the Year (Equinox)" gets goat shrieks during the well-known "CALL 911" line of the song by YouTube user, rickymachinima.