Ed Rush

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Ed Rush & Optical
Music

RAM Prepare For Summer Showcase Featuring Bad Company, Ed Rush & Optical, Delta Heavy, And More

The showcase comes as part of the inaugural Arcadia London Festival at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on May 5 and 6 this year.

Aaron Bishop3081 days ago
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Music

Who Knew That Acapella Drum & Bass Was a Thing

A few years back, I did a piece for P&P looking at the highs and lows of the dubstep beatboxing scene. My intrigue with making electronic music with y

khrisd4271 days ago
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Music

The Metalheadz: Where Are They Now?

We know, we know; we drop an infographic recounting the producers who helped lay the foundation for the Metalheadz imprint, and you're immediately say

khrisd4873 days ago
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Music

Infographic: The Metalheadz

If you grew up during the mid-'90s drum & bass period, you were very familiar with Goldie's Metalheadz imprint. The label started out with top quality

androids4873 days ago
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Music

25 Essential Metalheadz Tracks

It's hard to imagine where the drum & bass landscape would be without Goldie's Metalheadz imprint. From the mid-1990s through today, he's had the knac

khrisd4874 days ago
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Music

Ed Rush - "Forever"

khrisd4920 days ago

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