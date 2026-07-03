Latest Stories
Represent Partners With Duke + Dexter for Road Trip-Inspired New Collection
The British brands are going the collaborative route to tell a story inspired by the Great American Road Trip.
Duke+Dexter Continues World Tour With Second FW23 Campaign
Featuring a limited number of printed designs.
Duke+Dexter Takes A Trip To The Wild West In Lookbook For FW23
Showcased against the rugged and untamed beauty of Yosemite.
Duke+Dexter Reunites With Playboy For Sleek Third Collab
Delivering a distinguished retro aesthetic.
Duke+Dexter x Soho Yacht Club Team Up For ‘Member’s Only’ Capsule
Sharing an appreciation for archetypal design and contemporary aesthetics, the pair have partnered to develop their own interpretation of the penny loafer.
Duke + Dexter’s New ‘Club Morocco’ Collection Includes Hand-Painted Loafers, Cosy Driving Shoes
Duke + Dexter has just dropped the lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, showcasing a tasteful line-up based around Bohemian design, traditional
London-Based Footwear Label Duke + Dexter Presents FW22 'Right To Roam' Campaign
London-based Duke + Dexter has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, debuting a fresh selection of handmade footwear centred around the brand’s identity.