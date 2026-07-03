DUKE + DEXTER

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Latest Stories

Two individuals are sitting closely in a booth at a diner. Both are wearing sunglasses and casual streetwear. The person on the left wears a jacket and the person on the right wears a printed T-shirt
Style

Represent Partners With Duke + Dexter for Road Trip-Inspired New Collection

The British brands are going the collaborative route to tell a story inspired by the Great American Road Trip.

Trace William Cowen733 days ago
Style

Duke+Dexter Continues World Tour With Second FW23 Campaign

Featuring a limited number of printed designs.

Sanj Patel985 days ago
Style

Duke+Dexter Takes A Trip To The Wild West In Lookbook For FW23

Showcased against the rugged and untamed beauty of Yosemite.

Sanj Patel1019 days ago
Style

Duke+Dexter Reunites With Playboy For Sleek Third Collab

Delivering a distinguished retro aesthetic.

Sanj Patel1051 days ago
soho-yacht-club-duke-and-dexter
Style

Duke+Dexter x Soho Yacht Club Team Up For ‘Member’s Only’ Capsule

Sharing an appreciation for archetypal design and contemporary aesthetics, the pair have partnered to develop their own interpretation of the penny loafer.

Sanj Patel1159 days ago
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Style

Duke + Dexter’s New ‘Club Morocco’ Collection Includes Hand-Painted Loafers, Cosy Driving Shoes

Duke + Dexter has just dropped the lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, showcasing a tasteful line-up based around Bohemian design, traditional

Sanj Patel1227 days ago
duke and dexter fall winter 2022 article lead
Style

London-Based Footwear Label Duke + Dexter Presents FW22 'Right To Roam' Campaign

London-based Duke + Dexter has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, debuting a fresh selection of handmade footwear centred around the brand’s identity.

Sanj Patel1363 days ago

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