Dub Phizix

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Warm weather: more time spent outside. And when DAD's in his recliner, knocking back a few cold ones and enjoying the springtime sights, we need some
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Each week, there's a batch of remixes to hit the EDM world. It just happens. This week's best remixes come from the cream of the crop, from Hudson Mohawke to Julio Bashmore.
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Music

Dub Phizix - "8 Gold Rings"

This is a rough one. Back in January a Manchester, UK favorite, Salford John, was attacked and put into a coma. He ultimately passed away a week later

khrisd4521 days ago
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Music

Chimpo ft. Dub Phizix & Skeptical - "Buzzin'"

Do we know why Chimpo spits the lyrics from "Buzzin'" in a number of random spots in this apartment as a literal talking head? Not at all. What we do

khrisd4751 days ago

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