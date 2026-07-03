Latest Stories
Lana Del Rey Appears to Object to Being Grouped With Ethel Cain in Drag Brunch: 'She's Abusive'
The singer seemingly left a comment on the nightclub's post about the event amid her ongoing feud with Ethel Cain.
Drag Queen Pattie Gonia Sued By Patagonia for $1
The company is claiming trademark infringement.
Paris Olympic Organizers Say Drag Queen ‘Last Supper’ Moment Was Not Meant to Disrespect Any Religious Group
“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group," said a spokesperson for the Olympic games.
Drag Star Tynomi Banks on Her BLM Merch Line and Already Big Year
Designed by Toronto artist Sydney Mia Gittens, the collection includes a series of T-shirts and a hoodie donning Black Lives Matter-adjacent phrases.