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Latest Stories

Lana Del Rey performing, holding a microphone, wearing a blue floral dress, against a rustic blue door backdrop.
Music

Lana Del Rey Appears to Object to Being Grouped With Ethel Cain in Drag Brunch: 'She's Abusive'

The singer seemingly left a comment on the nightclub's post about the event amid her ongoing feud with Ethel Cain.

Alex Ocho118 days ago
Pattie Gonia
Pop Culture

Drag Queen Pattie Gonia Sued By Patagonia for $1

The company is claiming trademark infringement.

Trey Alston168 days ago
A group of drag queens in elaborate costumes perform on stage, resembling "The Last Supper" painting displayed on the right side. No individuals are named
Life

Paris Olympic Organizers Say Drag Queen ‘Last Supper’ Moment Was Not Meant to Disrespect Any Religious Group

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group," said a spokesperson for the Olympic games.

Complex Staff720 days ago
Tynomi Banks in Black Lives Matter campaign
Pop Culture

Drag Star Tynomi Banks on Her BLM Merch Line and Already Big Year

Designed by Toronto artist Sydney Mia Gittens, the collection includes a series of T-shirts and a hoodie donning Black Lives Matter-adjacent phrases.

Sydney Brasil1975 days ago

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