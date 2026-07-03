Dr. Woo

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Latest Stories

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Style

Kid Cudi Gives Fans a 'View Into My Mind' With New Head Tattoo by Dr. Woo

The piece was inked by the esteemed and always-in-demand Dr. Woo, whose previous work for Cudi includes a skeleton hand tattoo last year.

Trace William Cowen836 days ago
Style

Kid Cudi Unveils New Skeleton Hand Tattoo

The new ink was created by celebrated tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Brad Callas1035 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here’s What Jeff Staple, Rico Nasty & Other Disruptors Had to Say About Making It

ROG's Squad of Disruptors Like Jeff Staple, Rico Nasty, Dr. Woo, and More Explain How They Changed the Game and Broke Down Boundaries in Their Industries

Steven Asarch1375 days ago
Rico Nasty ROG Disruptors Header Image
Pop Culture

Jeff Staple, Rico Nasty & a Squad of Disruptors Explain How They Built Empires

ROG has rounded up a squad of disruptors to explain how they made it on their own terms in industries from hip hop to streetwear to tattoos and beyond.

Brandon Constantine1391 days ago

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