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Future Ontario Police Officers Will No Longer Need Post-Secondary Education
Ontario said it will be changing certain policies such as attempting to remove the requirement of having completed post-secondary education.
Twitter Reacts to Tattooed Philly Sports Fan Who Looks Like Rob Ford
Is this shirtless, Gritty, Phanatic, and Eagles-loving Philly fan really a Rob Ford clone? The internet certainly seems to think the resemblance is uncanny.
Everything You Need to Know About Ontario’s Provincial Election
Ontario heads to the polls today to choose a Premier. Here's everything you need to know about going to the polls and where and when to vote.
Ontario Government to Legislate Lower Gas and Fuel Taxes
On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford promised to slash gas and fuel taxes for at least six months starting July 1st amid record-high gas prices.
Drake Co-Signed Artist Selling NFT Clown Portrait of Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau
Toronto artist Amer Sal Mohammed, or Amer SM is joking around with his latest piece featuring none other than Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau dressed as clowns.