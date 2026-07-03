Doug Ford

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Latest Stories

Ontario premier Doug Ford
Life

Future Ontario Police Officers Will No Longer Need Post-Secondary Education

Ontario said it will be changing certain policies such as attempting to remove the requirement of having completed post-secondary education.

Louis Pavlakos1180 days ago
Tattooed Philly Sports fan
Life

Twitter Reacts to Tattooed Philly Sports Fan Who Looks Like Rob Ford

Is this shirtless, Gritty, Phanatic, and Eagles-loving Philly fan really a Rob Ford clone? The internet certainly seems to think the resemblance is uncanny.

Erik Leijon1376 days ago
From left to right: Steven Del Duca, Doug Ford, Andrea Horwath, and Mike Schreiner debating on stage
Life

Everything You Need to Know About Ontario’s Provincial Election

Ontario heads to the polls today to choose a Premier. Here's everything you need to know about going to the polls and where and when to vote.

Sydney Brasil1507 days ago
Gas prices in Toronto rising due to inflation
Life

Ontario Government to Legislate Lower Gas and Fuel Taxes

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford promised to slash gas and fuel taxes for at least six months starting July 1st amid record-high gas prices.

Sydney Brasil1566 days ago
Portrait of Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau as clowns
Pop Culture

Drake Co-Signed Artist Selling NFT Clown Portrait of Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau

Toronto artist Amer Sal Mohammed, or Amer SM is joking around with his latest piece featuring none other than Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau dressed as clowns.

Natalie Harmsen1892 days ago
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