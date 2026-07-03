Latest Stories
Seattle Seahawks Bust Out Hit-By-Pitch TD Celebration Against Lions
The Seattle Seahawks brought a different ballgame into their showdown with the Lions.
Doug Baldwin Calls Donald Trump 'an Idiot' for Supporting NFL National Anthem Policy
Doug Baldwin couldn’t hold back his true feelings towards Donald Trump, who recently suggested that those individuals who don’t stand for the national anthem shouldn’t be in the country.
Seahawks Roast Thursday Night Football Following Richard Sherman's Season-Ending Injury
Seahawks players had nothing but bad things to say about Thursday Night Football after Richard Sherman suffered a season-ending injury.
Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin Says He's Received Death Threats for His Social Activism Efforts
In the midst of his social activism efforts, Seahawks' Doug Baldwin has also received death threats.
Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin Calls for All 50 States to Review Police Training Policies
Watch Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin call for all 50 states to review police training policies during a press conference on Thursday.
Seahawks Announce They’ll Link Arms and Stand in Unity During National Anthem
The Seahawks will stand and link arms during the National Anthem.
Doug Baldwin Says Seahawks Plan to Hold "Pregame Demonstration of Unity" Before First Game
Doug Baldwin reveals that the Seahawks are planning to hold a “pregame demonstration of unity” before their first game of the season on Sunday.