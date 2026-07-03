DJ Toomp

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A man in a black t-shirt and cap stands in front of a house, surrounded by a smoky, artistic background.
Music

The Making of T.I.'s "Trap Muzik"

As T.I. prepares to release his final album, revisit the inside story behind every song on Trap Muzik, the breakout album that made him the King of the South.

Insanul Ahmed24 days ago
Music

T.I. on ‘Trap Muzik’: ‘I Anticipated the Success, But I Can't Say the Same for Its Impact’

The album was released on August 19, 2003, and birthed a subgenre that's dominating hip-hop to this day.

Mark Elibert1059 days ago
DJ Toomp
Music

DJ Toomp on Lack of Drums on Kanye's 'Donda': 'I Hope the Album Doesn't Sound Like This’

DJ Toomp, who collaborated with Kanye West on 'Graduation' cuts such as “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Good Life,” explained his thoughts on the album.

Brad Callas1811 days ago
DJ Toomp
Music

DJ Toomp Reveals He Has an Unreleased JAY-Z and Rihanna Collab, Talks Trap Music Origins

Legendary Atlanta producer DJ Toomp has revealed that he has an unreleased collaboration with Rihanna and JAY-Z.

Joe Price2430 days ago

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