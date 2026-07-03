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The Making of T.I.'s "Trap Muzik"
As T.I. prepares to release his final album, revisit the inside story behind every song on Trap Muzik, the breakout album that made him the King of the South.
T.I. on ‘Trap Muzik’: ‘I Anticipated the Success, But I Can't Say the Same for Its Impact’
The album was released on August 19, 2003, and birthed a subgenre that's dominating hip-hop to this day.
DJ Toomp on Lack of Drums on Kanye's 'Donda': 'I Hope the Album Doesn't Sound Like This’
DJ Toomp, who collaborated with Kanye West on 'Graduation' cuts such as “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Good Life,” explained his thoughts on the album.
DJ Toomp Reveals He Has an Unreleased JAY-Z and Rihanna Collab, Talks Trap Music Origins
Legendary Atlanta producer DJ Toomp has revealed that he has an unreleased collaboration with Rihanna and JAY-Z.