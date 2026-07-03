Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg and DJ Snips of Livin' Proof fame go head-to-head on Kanye West, New York City rap, and the UK grime scene.Wil Jones
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We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.khrisd
You may know Nappy as one of the most enthusiastic pieces of the DAD puzzle (and true bass music connoisseur), but we're not sure if you're up on Disckhrisd
Since 2013’s critically acclaimed Double Cup album, the leaders of Chicago’s unique juke and footwork sounds, DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn, have been stEric Zaworski