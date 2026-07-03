It’s difficult to describe Dave Burd, Benny Blanco, and Kristin Batalucco’s new show—which has a short attention span mixed with a deep curiosity—and easier to just throw you straight into the deep end of the pool.Nate Rogers
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What's New In Rap Queb this month: new projects from 20Some, D-Track, and Greg Beaudin. Also, Roi Heenok speaks in a fiery interview with RapolitickChristophe Jbeili
Music
Jazmine Sullivan Has More Heaux Tales: The Singer Is on a Mission to “Build a Safe Space for Women”
In conversation with Complex, Jazmine Sullivan opens up about love, mentorship, the state of R&B and a project she calls "an extension of Heaux Tales."Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo
From the 'Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story' crime podcast to the '30 for 30' sports podcast, here are some of the best podcasts to listen to right now.Zachary Harris