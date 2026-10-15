Dubstep’s story gets the treatment it deserves in Lauren Martin’s debut book, ‘Aftershock: The Seismic Impact Of Dubstep’. We caught up with the journalist and author to discuss the painstaking work that went into bringing it all together, as well as revisionism, storytelling, and the importance of archiving.James Keith
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A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson