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Latest Stories
Sports
Report: Seahawks Fullback Derrick Coleman Smoked Synthetic Marjiuana Prior to Hit and Run Incident
Coleman should've avoided getting behind the wheel altogether.
Jose Martinez3827 days ago
Sports
Seahawks Fullback Derrick Coleman Arrested and Charged With Vehicular Assault and Hit and Run
Coleman became the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player a couple years ago.
Chris Yuscavage3929 days ago