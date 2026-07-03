Derrick Coleman

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Sports

Report: Seahawks Fullback Derrick Coleman Smoked Synthetic Marjiuana Prior to Hit and Run Incident

Coleman should've avoided getting behind the wheel altogether.

Jose Martinez3827 days ago
Sports

Seahawks Fullback Derrick Coleman Arrested and Charged With Vehicular Assault and Hit and Run

Coleman became the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player a couple years ago.

Chris Yuscavage3929 days ago

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