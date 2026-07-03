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We're hoping you've spent the last few days in some form of turkey coma, getting your fill of good food and great family. You need some ill beats to work up a sweat? Trying to figure out how to impress your cousins while staying in their attic? We've got you covered. Get another plate, huddle around your speaker system, and soak in this week's best, as there's been a grip of fierce beats released on the masses.
khrisd
In a word, this week's roundup of mixes is stacked. From the freshest in the EDM game to some of the up-and-comers that we love to champion, you have some serious catching up to do. Take the rest of your day out and really dissect what happened this week. Any doubts you may have had regarding dance music's future should be squashed.
khrisd
Nothing can be worse than the week after a long holiday weekend, but with remixes this fresh, you can handle it. Right? Reworking tracks from Magna Carta Holy Grail, Yeezus, and some of the latest in mainstream EDM, here are the best remixes from this past week.
khrisd

Latest Stories

27Delly shares NFT music video for new single "Fly Guys"
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Harlem Rapper 27Delly Shares NFT Music Video for New Single "Fly Guys"

Up-and-coming Harlem rapper 27Delly becomes the first artist to feature a sold out NFT in a music video with the release of his latest single "Fly Guys."

Brad Callas1644 days ago
Delly and Nyla
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Premiere: Delly and Nyla Symone Take Us Outside in "No Games" Video

Up-and-coming New York rapper Delly​​​​​​​ has braved the outside world during quarantine for his fun "No Games" video.

Joe Price2262 days ago

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