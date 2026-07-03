Latest Stories
Police Forced to Euthanize Deer Found Impaled on Stephen King’s Fence
A deer sadly met its end on the spiked fence at the horror author's mansion in Bangor, Maine.
Investigators: South Dakota AG Said He Hit a Deer With His Car But Actually Hit a Person
Authorities in South Dakota are investigating after the state's Attorney General said he hit a deer with his car, but actually hit a person.
Arkansas Hunter Dead After Deer That He Thought He Shot and Killed Got Up and Attacked Him
The deer is still on the loose.
Confused Deer Crashes Through Window of Long Island Beauty Salon
Thankfully, there were no fatalities.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Warned by Authorities for Chasing Antelopes on ATV
Fresh off the purchase of their $14 million ranch in Wyoming, Kanye and Kim have already gotten themselves into a little trouble.
Judge Orders Deer Poacher to Watch 'Bambi' Once a Month While Incarcerated
A deer poacher in Missouri has been ordered to watch the Disney classic 'Bambi' monthly for the entire year he's in jail.