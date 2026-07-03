From 2KBABY to Pop Smoke to Rod Wave, these are the 25 up and coming rappers you need to look out for in 2020.Eric Skelton
Featured
ComplexCon Long Beach will feature local talent at our new Brands to Watch activation. Look out for Equihua, Basketcase, Come Back as a Flower, and Brownstone.Mike DeStefano
Bills WR Sammy Watkins has some sage advice for the 2016 NFL rookies—stay with your girl.Ralph Warner
What do stars like RGIII, Adrian Peterson, & Von Miller think are the biggest NFL misconceptions?Ralph Warner