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Latest Stories
Music
Dee Barnes on Dr. Dre Being Honored at Grammys: ‘They Named This Award After an Abuser’
Journalist and musician Dee Barnes has criticized the Recording Academy for honoring Dr. Dre, who she alleges violently assaulted her in 1991.
Joe Price1255 days ago
Music
Dee Barnes Reveals She Is Homeless, Starts GoFundMe Campaign
Earlier this month, Dee Barnes launched a GoFundMe campaign stating that she was facing eviction from her home.
Joe Price2670 days ago
Music
Dr. Dre on Brutally Attacking Dee Barnes: 'I Was Out of My F*cking Mind'
Dr. Dre addressed attacking Dee Barnes in 'The Defiant Ones.'
Khal3294 days ago
Music
Dee Barnes Responds to Dr. Dre's Apology
Dee Barnes says the issue between her and Dre is "bigger than hip-hop."
Frazier Tharpe3981 days ago