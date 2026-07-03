I've been putting a lot of thought into the strides that the drum & bass scene has been making, but that's probably because I remember a time when drukhrisd
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Extra long weekends mean more time for mixes. This week was solid on the free mix front... so solid that we've got a deluxe edition of The Best Mixes of the Week. You'll see - fill in that extra 24 hours of free time with these delicious, grilled-to-perfection sets.khrisd
While DAD strives to be on the forefront of new releases, there are always tunes that will allude us. We can't fault producers for holding some tracksandroids
Yes, The Notorious B.I.G. was a great story teller and technically he was nice (you don't get that far with out that), but the thing that made Biggiejakel