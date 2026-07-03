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Dave Grohl Says ‘Wicked’ Ruined His Album Title Plans: ‘I Was So Pissed’
He changed his original album title idea after 'Wicked: For Good' beat him to it.
Courtney Love Calls on Dave Grohl to Tell Fans to Stop ‘Picking On Her’
‘Be man enough to man up,’ Love said, calling on Grohl to tell his fans to stop ‘picking on her.’
Dave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Make Rare Appearance 5 Months After Love Child Scandal
Five months after Grohl's bombshell cheating scandal, the couple were spotted out and about.
Dave Grohl Posts About New Baby Outside Marriage, Plans to 'Regain' His Wife and Children's 'Trust'
The Foo Fighters frontman dropped the shocking news about his new child on social media.
Fat Joe, Chuck D, and Foo Fighters Unite Behind Healthcare Transparency Battle in D.C.
The latest Power to the Patients event continues the ongoing fight for price transparency in the deeply flawed American healthcare system.
Dave Grohl Shouts Out Every Canadian Innovation in Crown Royal Super Bowl Ad
In a commercial break during the third quarter of the Super Bowl, Dave Grohl appeared in a Crown Royal ad to pay homage to Canada and its innovations.
Nirvana Asks Judge to Dismiss Sexual Exploitation Lawsuit Over ‘Nevermind’ Artwork
Attorneys representing the defendants have called the child pornography claims "meritless" and "barred by the applicable statute of limitations."
Dave Grohl Says Nirvana's 'Nevermind' Cover Art May Change Due to Child Sexual Exploitation Lawsuit
In a recent interview, Dave Grohl said that Nirvana's 'Nevermind' cover art may change after the band was sued by the man who appears in the artwork.
Lil Nas X Talks 'SNL' Pants Malfunction, Shares Dress Rehearsal Footage
Lil Nas X sits down with Jimmy Fallon and Dave Grohl to go into detail about his 'SNL' wardrobe malfunction and how it affected the choreography.
Jay-Z to Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The 2021 class for the Rock Hall was announced on Wednesday. This year's ceremony is set to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
Dave Grohl Takes a Stand for Teachers Amid Trump Administration's Push to Reopen Schools
The Nirvana and Foo Fighters multi-instrumentalist, whose mother was a longtime teacher, makes clear why reopening schools is an awful idea.
Kanye West's Sunday Service Christianized 2 Nirvana Classics
Ye's Nirvana appreciation was previously on full display on the KSG track "Cudi Montage."
Beyoncé's Pregnancy Reportedly a Surprise to Coachella Producers
News of Bey and Jay's twins was reportedly a big surprise to everyone, including the Coachella team.
Obsessed Fan is Raising $35,000 to ‘Buy’ Dave Grohl
This is probably one of the strangest requests Dave Grohl has been offered. Rock 108 radio host Frank Pain recently started a GoFundMe page to raise $35,000.
Dave Grohl Honors Lemmy With New Motörhead Tattoo
He got the new ink hours after the legendary rocker passed.
Foo Fighters, Coldplay, and U2 Cancel Performances in the Wake of Terrorist Attacks in Paris
The news comes in the wake of Friday's tragedy in Paris.
Dave Grohl Responds to the 1,000 Foo Fighters Fans Who Played "Learn to Fly" in Viral Clip from Italy
After the clip of a thousand Foo fans from Italy went viral, Dave Grohl gave them exactly the response they wanted.
Here's 1000 People Playing the Foo Fighters’ ‘Learn to Fly’ At the Same Time
This is just so cool.