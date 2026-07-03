Dave Grohl

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Musician Dave Grohl, founding member of Nirvana and The Foo Fighters, performs onstage as a special guest with the Los Angeles Philharmonic during weekend 2, day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California.
Pop Culture

Dave Grohl Says ‘Wicked’ Ruined His Album Title Plans: ‘I Was So Pissed’

He changed his original album title idea after 'Wicked: For Good' beat him to it.

Holly Riordan74 days ago
Courtney Love attends the 'Moonage Daydream' London Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on September 05, 2022 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Courtney Love Calls on Dave Grohl to Tell Fans to Stop ‘Picking On Her’

‘Be man enough to man up,’ Love said, calling on Grohl to tell his fans to stop ‘picking on her.’

Holly Riordan107 days ago
A group of people seated at an event, dressed formally. Two individuals in the center wear sunglasses, one with long hair and a beard.
Pop Culture

Dave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Make Rare Appearance 5 Months After Love Child Scandal

Five months after Grohl's bombshell cheating scandal, the couple were spotted out and about.

Jane Lacroix381 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum attend day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England.
Music

Dave Grohl Posts About New Baby Outside Marriage, Plans to 'Regain' His Wife and Children's 'Trust'

The Foo Fighters frontman dropped the shocking news about his new child on social media.

Jaelani Turner-Williams676 days ago
Guitarist performing; two men on red carpet, one in patterned suit, one in casual attire
Music

Fat Joe, Chuck D, and Foo Fighters Unite Behind Healthcare Transparency Battle in D.C.

The latest Power to the Patients event continues the ongoing fight for price transparency in the deeply flawed American healthcare system.

Trace William Cowen879 days ago
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Canadian lover Dave Grohl
Pop Culture

Dave Grohl Shouts Out Every Canadian Innovation in Crown Royal Super Bowl Ad

In a commercial break during the third quarter of the Super Bowl, Dave Grohl appeared in a Crown Royal ad to pay homage to Canada and its innovations.

Louis Pavlakos1251 days ago
Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Kirst Novoselic of Nirvana at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards
Music

Nirvana Asks Judge to Dismiss Sexual Exploitation Lawsuit Over ‘Nevermind’ Artwork

Attorneys representing the defendants have called the child pornography claims "meritless" and "barred by the applicable statute of limitations."

Joshua Espinoza1668 days ago
Dave Grohl
Music

Dave Grohl Says Nirvana's 'Nevermind' Cover Art May Change Due to Child Sexual Exploitation Lawsuit

In a recent interview, Dave Grohl said that Nirvana's 'Nevermind' cover art may change after the band was sued by the man who appears in the artwork.

Brad Callas1748 days ago
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Music

Lil Nas X Talks 'SNL' Pants Malfunction, Shares Dress Rehearsal Footage

Lil Nas X sits down with Jimmy Fallon and Dave Grohl to go into detail about his 'SNL' wardrobe malfunction and how it affected the choreography.

Trace William Cowen1880 days ago
jay
Music

Jay-Z to Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 2021 class for the Rock Hall was announced on Wednesday. This year's ceremony is set to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Trace William Cowen1893 days ago
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grohl
Music

Dave Grohl Takes a Stand for Teachers Amid Trump Administration's Push to Reopen Schools

The Nirvana and Foo Fighters multi-instrumentalist, whose mother was a longtime teacher, makes clear why reopening schools is an awful idea.

Trace William Cowen2187 days ago
ye
Music

Kanye West's Sunday Service Christianized 2 Nirvana Classics

Ye's Nirvana appreciation was previously on full display on the KSG track "Cudi Montage."

Trace William Cowen2546 days ago
Beyonce
Music

Beyoncé's Pregnancy Reportedly a Surprise to Coachella Producers

News of Bey and Jay's twins was reportedly a big surprise to everyone, including the Coachella team.

Trace William Cowen3454 days ago
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Music

Obsessed Fan is Raising $35,000 to ‘Buy’ Dave Grohl

This is probably one of the strangest requests Dave Grohl has been offered. Rock 108 radio host Frank Pain recently started a GoFundMe page to raise $35,000.

jessielmorris3726 days ago
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Music

Dave Grohl Honors Lemmy With New Motörhead Tattoo

He got the new ink hours after the legendary rocker passed.

jessielmorris3853 days ago
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Music

Foo Fighters, Coldplay, and U2 Cancel Performances in the Wake of Terrorist Attacks in Paris

The news comes in the wake of Friday's tragedy in Paris.

Trace William Cowen3899 days ago
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Music

Dave Grohl Responds to the 1,000 Foo Fighters Fans Who Played "Learn to Fly" in Viral Clip from Italy

After the clip of a thousand Foo fans from Italy went viral, Dave Grohl gave them exactly the response they wanted.

Trace William Cowen4003 days ago

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