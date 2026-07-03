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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Says Season 4 Will Be 'Darkest There's Ever Been'
Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on the Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' said in an interview that Season 4 will be "the darkest season there's ever been."
Jose Martinez1979 days ago
Pop Culture
'Game of Thrones' Fans Share Brightened Cuts of Battle of Winterfell
As one viewer famously recalled mid-viewing, "I can't see shit."
Trace William Cowen2633 days ago
Pop Culture
‘Game of Thrones’ Cinematographer Insists Battle of Winterfell Wasn’t Filmed Too Dark
The 'GoT' cinematographer says the dark colors were partly due to HBO's compression of the episode.
Kyle Shokeye2636 days ago
Music
Premiere: Darkness Cuts Through On The "North Circular"
The track is out now.
Joseph JP Patterson3777 days ago