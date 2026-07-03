Daniel Portman

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We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.
khrisd
I wanted to use this space to talk about people jocking our styles, but I figured it made more sense to say "thank you." We appreciate that you love what we do enough to imitate it. You may not be as thoro as we are in this sector, but we see you moving. In any case, as per usual, here are the best mixes we've seen, posted, and presented over the last six days.
khrisd
Do you like to run? Do you like to read? You having friends over? You going on a trip? Do you want to hear exciting new music, or revisit some old favorites? Does DAD have to give you more instances where a solid mix is necessary? Didn't think so. Here are this week's finest.
khrisd

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Daniel Portman
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