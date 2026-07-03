OVO's Noah "40" Shebib & Yonis Hassan speak candidly on gun violence in Toronto, how charity money is being hoarded in Canada, and what they're doing about it.Alex Nino Gheciu
Featured
Grammy-winning producer 40 talks about his and Drake's weed brand Bullrider, their new flagship store in Brampton, and how much cannabis influences his beats.Alex Nino Gheciu
Music
Noah ‘40’ Shebib and OVO Crew Members Congratulate Drake Following BBMAs Artist of the Decade Achievement
Noah '40' Shebib and fellow OVO crew members celebrated Drake after he was named the Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.Brad Callas
Joe Budden dropped a three hour long interview with Pusha-T, where the rapper spills the tea on his beef with Drake and relationship with Kanye.Sarah Jasmine Montgomery