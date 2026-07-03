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Latest Stories
Music
Prince Estate Shares New 'Welcome 2 America' Single "Born 2 Die"
“Born 2 Die” will appear on Prince’s upcoming 'Welcome 2 America' album. Like the majority of the project, the track was recorded back in 2010.
Xavier Hamilton1871 days ago
Music
Stream Future's 'Superfly' Soundtrack Featuring Lil Wayne, Miguel, Young Thug, and More
The film's official soundtrack features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Miguel, Sleepy Brown, Young Thug, H.E.R., Khalid, Young Bans and PartyNextDoor. 'Superfly' hits theaters on June 15.
Sajae Elder2962 days ago
Pop Culture
Director X Might Helm a Remake of the Classic Blaxploitation Film 'Super Fly'
'Grown-ish' star Trevor Jackson might play the lead role of Youngblood Priest.
Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3132 days ago