Latest Stories
19th Century Style Monster Killing in "Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age" (Video)
Crytek announced a new multiplayer co-op shooter set in the 19th century with "Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age."
"The Witcher 3" Reveals First Gameplay Trailer (Video)
Holy hell, 2014, get on with it.
"Ryse: Son of Rome" Live-Action Trailer: Titus Is Coming (Video)
And vengeance he will have.
Combat In “Ryse: Son of Rome” Focuses On Flow, Dynamic Actions (Video)
Hope you like throat stabbing!
Crytek Demos its Next-Gen CryEngine (Video)
Crank it up to 1080p and see the future of gaming
CryEngine 3 Demo Reel Looks Better Than Real Life, Our Life At Least (Video)
Take a look at the engine hard at work.
25 Stunning Screenshots of 'Crysis 3'
Crytek sure knows how to make a pretty game.
Review: 'Crysis 3' is a Gorgeous, Nonsensical Masterpiece
The third 'Crysis' game is a flawed but excellent evolution of the series.
New 'Crysis 3' Trailer Confirms Vehicles in Single Player
Planes, trains and automobiles. Maybe.
Crytek Forms USA Studio From Former 'Darksiders' Developers
Crytek's new studio is made entirely of ex-Vigil employees.
This is Where All of THQ's Games Ended Up
THQ's studios and franchises were auctioned off to the highest bidders.
The Next 'Crysis' Game Might Not Be a Shooter
Crytek thinks the universe could work in other genres.
Watch Albert Hughes' '7 Wonders of Crysis 3' Video Series Debut
A new film series explores 'Crysis 3''s open world.
300,000 Signatures Needed for Crytek's 'TimeSplitters HD Collection'
That's the idea at least.
'Crysis 3' Pre-Orders Get 'Hunter Edition' with Original Crysis, Multiplayer Perks (Video)
Worth it.
Do the Shotgun Slide (Now with Friends!) in 'Warface' Co-op (Video)
Check out the co-op trailer for Crytek's latest shooter.
'Crysis 3' Pre-Orders Include Code for Original 'Crysis'
We've got a crisis on our hands.
Crytek's Free-to-Play PC Shooter "Warface" Takes You Around the World in the Latest Trailer
See the PAX "Locations" trailer here.