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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

19th Century Style Monster Killing in "Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age" (Video)

Crytek announced a new multiplayer co-op shooter set in the 19th century with "Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age."

LastOneAwakeNYC4428 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Witcher 3" Reveals First Gameplay Trailer (Video)

Holy hell, 2014, get on with it.

Hanuman Welch4608 days ago
Pop Culture

Crytek Demos its Next-Gen CryEngine (Video)

Crank it up to 1080p and see the future of gaming

LastOneAwakeNYC4713 days ago
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Pop Culture

CryEngine 3 Demo Reel Looks Better Than Real Life, Our Life At Least (Video)

Take a look at the engine hard at work.

Hanuman Welch4832 days ago
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Pop Culture

25 Stunning Screenshots of 'Crysis 3'

Crytek sure knows how to make a pretty game.

Michael Rougeau4896 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: 'Crysis 3' is a Gorgeous, Nonsensical Masterpiece

The third 'Crysis' game is a flawed but excellent evolution of the series.

Michael Rougeau4897 days ago
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Pop Culture

New 'Crysis 3' Trailer Confirms Vehicles in Single Player

Planes, trains and automobiles. Maybe.

Michael Rougeau4909 days ago
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Pop Culture

Crytek Forms USA Studio From Former 'Darksiders' Developers

Crytek's new studio is made entirely of ex-Vigil employees.

Michael Rougeau4918 days ago
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Pop Culture

This is Where All of THQ's Games Ended Up

THQ's studios and franchises were auctioned off to the highest bidders.

Michael Rougeau4923 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Next 'Crysis' Game Might Not Be a Shooter

Crytek thinks the universe could work in other genres.

Michael Rougeau4942 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Albert Hughes' '7 Wonders of Crysis 3' Video Series Debut

A new film series explores 'Crysis 3''s open world.

Michael Rougeau4964 days ago
Pop Culture

Do the Shotgun Slide (Now with Friends!) in 'Warface' Co-op (Video)

Check out the co-op trailer for Crytek's latest shooter.

Michael Rougeau5000 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Crysis 3' Pre-Orders Include Code for Original 'Crysis'

We've got a crisis on our hands.

Michael Rougeau5006 days ago

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