Latest Stories
Can You Guess Which Tomb Is The Favorite Of The "Tomb Raider" Video Game's developers?
Watch the the video and find out.
Another Lengthy 'Tomb Raider' Preview Video Explores Combat and More
Ready for 11 minutes of 'Tomb Raider?'
A New "Legacy of Kain" Title May be in the Works Thanks to Square Enix
Oh, please make this is a real thing.
New 'Tomb Raider' Dev Diary Details the Rewards of Exploration (Video)
Zach Levi hosts for another 'Tomb Raider' video.
Sorry Kids, No "Tomb Raider" Pre-Launch Demo to be Released
The story is to remain a secret until street release.
Zach Levi Explores 'Tomb Raider' Multiplayer at Eidos Montreal (Video)
The 'Chuck' star walks us through another 'Tomb Raider' dev video.
'Tomb Raider' Multiplayer Confirmed, Inspired by 'Guardian of Light'
The 'Tomb Raider' reboot has the series' first multiplayer.
It Looks Like 'Tomb Raider' Will Have Multiplayer
A retailer listing may have outed multiplayer for the new 'Tomb Raider.'
'Tomb Raider' Digital Scavenger Hunt Offers DLC and Real World Prizes
Participate in the hunt now through the game's March release.
The Latest 'Tomb Raider' Video Series Will Tell You Everything You Want to Know (Video)
And then some.
"Tomb Raider" 'Survivor' Trailer World Premiere (Video)
Lara Croft is still sort of a boss.
Lara Croft Doesn't Zipline with her Bare Hands in New 'Tomb Raider' Screens
That's a pet peeve of ours.
Zach Levi Hosts Another 'Tomb Raider' Behind-the-Scenes Video
The 'Chuck' star checks in with the game's composer and audio team.
"Tomb Raider" Retailer-Exclusive Pre-Order Bonuses Include In-Game Content
Amazon, Best Buy or Gamestop?
Video: Zach Levi Explores the Origins of "Tomb Raider"'s New Origin Story
Have a chat with the game's lead writer, narrative designer and creative director.
16 New "Tomb Raider" Screens Show Off Lara's Wilder Side
Straight out of Gamescom.
"Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light" is Heading to Google's Chrome Browser in the Fall
The game that's been everywhere goes to Chrome.
"True Blood" Star Camilla Luddington Confirmed as the New Lara Croft
Square Enix finally reveals the woman bringing Lara Croft back to life in the new "Tomb Raider".