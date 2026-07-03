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Pop Culture

Another Lengthy 'Tomb Raider' Preview Video Explores Combat and More

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Michael Rougeau4905 days ago
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A New "Legacy of Kain" Title May be in the Works Thanks to Square Enix

Oh, please make this is a real thing.

Hanuman Welch4906 days ago
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New 'Tomb Raider' Dev Diary Details the Rewards of Exploration (Video)

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Michael Rougeau4910 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sorry Kids, No "Tomb Raider" Pre-Launch Demo to be Released

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Hanuman Welch4929 days ago
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Zach Levi Explores 'Tomb Raider' Multiplayer at Eidos Montreal (Video)

The 'Chuck' star walks us through another 'Tomb Raider' dev video.

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'Tomb Raider' Multiplayer Confirmed, Inspired by 'Guardian of Light'

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Michael Rougeau4950 days ago
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Pop Culture

It Looks Like 'Tomb Raider' Will Have Multiplayer

A retailer listing may have outed multiplayer for the new 'Tomb Raider.'

Michael Rougeau4951 days ago
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'Tomb Raider' Digital Scavenger Hunt Offers DLC and Real World Prizes

Participate in the hunt now through the game's March release.

Michael Rougeau4959 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Tomb Raider" 'Survivor' Trailer World Premiere (Video)

Lara Croft is still sort of a boss.

Hanuman Welch4970 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zach Levi Hosts Another 'Tomb Raider' Behind-the-Scenes Video

The 'Chuck' star checks in with the game's composer and audio team.

Michael Rougeau4978 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Zach Levi Explores the Origins of "Tomb Raider"'s New Origin Story

Have a chat with the game's lead writer, narrative designer and creative director.

Michael Rougeau5037 days ago
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Pop Culture

16 New "Tomb Raider" Screens Show Off Lara's Wilder Side

Straight out of Gamescom.

Michael Rougeau5085 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light" is Heading to Google's Chrome Browser in the Fall

The game that's been everywhere goes to Chrome.

Michael Rougeau5132 days ago
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Pop Culture

"True Blood" Star Camilla Luddington Confirmed as the New Lara Croft

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Complex5135 days ago

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