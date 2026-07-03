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Billy McFarland has been released from prison this is a photo of him.
Life

Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Released From Prison Early After Being Sentenced to 6 Years in 2018

In 2018, McFarland was found guilty of wire fraud and sentenced to six years in prison. He has since been released and is at a New York halfway house.

Joshua Espinoza1521 days ago
David Ortiz looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series
Sports

David Ortiz Reportedly Targeted by 'Jealous' Drug Kingpin in 2019 Shooting

A private investigation by Ed Davis revealed that César “The Abuser” Peralta had ordered the attack, which put Ortiz in the hospital for nearly two months.

Joshua Espinoza1581 days ago

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