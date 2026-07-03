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Complex Closets Chris Brown
Sneakers

Chris Brown Shows Off The Most Insane Sneaker Collection We've Ever Seen On Complex Closets

Chris Brown gives Complex's Joe La Puma an extensive tour of his never-before-seen insane sneaker collection, talks about his love for Allen Iverson growing up and how he brought 1,000 pairs of shoes on tour.

Matt Welty3288 days ago
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Sneakers

Victor Cruz Celebrated His Birthday With a Cake of His Nike Sneaker

The Air Trainer Cruz gets the birthday cake treatment.

Riley Jones3903 days ago

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