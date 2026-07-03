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What is the Best Southern Rap Remix? w/ Jeezy | Complex Brackets
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What is the Best Southern Rap Remix? w/ Jeezy | Complex Brackets

The Snowman stops by to debate B. Dot on the best rap remix to come from the South—Migos Ft. Drake "Versace", Rick Ross Ft. Jay-Z "Hustlin", Unk Ft. Andre 3000

Complex1354 days ago
Who is the Funniest Rapper? | Complex Brackets
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Who is the Funniest Rapper? | Complex Brackets

The viral rapper and "Bing Bong" originator Nems joins B. Dot to debate the funniest rapper in the game—50 Cent, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Snoop, Lil Dicky, Soulja

Complex1360 days ago
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What Is The Best Blog Era Mixtape? | Complex Brackets

Head of Urban Music at Spotify, Carl Chery, joins B. Dot to debate the best blog era mixtape of all time—Drake's "So Far Gone", J. Cole's "Friday Night Lights,

Complex1375 days ago
Joe Budden Returns to Complex to Crown Best Rapper Alive | Complex Brackets
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Joe Budden Returns to Complex to Crown Best Rapper Alive | Complex Brackets

Joe Budden pops back into his old stomping ground to debate B. Dot on who the best rapper alive is—Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and more—see who tak

Complex1382 days ago
Is 'God Did' Jay-Z's Best Guest Verse? Clark Kent Decides | Complex Brackets
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Is 'God Did' Jay-Z's Best Guest Verse? Clark Kent Decides | Complex Brackets

Clark Kent & B. Dot agree to disagree on Hov’s feature catalog, breaking down his “God Did” verse for Khaled and whether or not it tops his guest verses for Dra

Complex1389 days ago
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Trippie Redd Crowns the Best Anime Show Ever | Complex Brackets
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Trippie Redd Crowns the Best Anime Show Ever | Complex Brackets

Trippie Redd reveals his plan to develop his own Anime series, all while breaking down some of the genre's most celebrated shows—Deadman Wonderland, Berserk, Dr

Complex1396 days ago
Bobby Shmurda Picks the Best Hip-Hop Dance Ever | Complex Brackets
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Bobby Shmurda Picks the Best Hip-Hop Dance Ever | Complex Brackets

Bobby Shmurda reveals if he could beat Chris Brown and Usher in a dance-off, all while swerving his way through a bracket of hip-hop’s favorite dances—including

Complex1403 days ago
Complex Brackets' Most Shocking Moments | Complex Brackets
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Complex Brackets' Most Shocking Moments | Complex Brackets

Bobby Shmurda over Biggie? Queen Latifah over 2Pac? Big Krit over RZA? Watch the most controversial upset picks across the first three seasons of Complex Bracke

Complex1410 days ago
Rory & Mal Crown the WORST Jay-Z Song Ever | Complex Brackets
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Rory & Mal Crown the WORST Jay-Z Song Ever | Complex Brackets

In the season 3 finale podcasters Rory & Mal join B. Dot to break down the most lackluster offerings from Jay-Z’s catalog - from “Anything” featuring Usher and

Complex1564 days ago
The Rock? Stone Cold? Smoke DZA Crowns Best Wrestler Ever | Complex Brackets
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The Rock? Stone Cold? Smoke DZA Crowns Best Wrestler Ever | Complex Brackets

With Wrestlemania 38 around the corner, rapper and wrestling fanatic Smoke DZA joins B. Dot to break down the best wrestlers of all time - from The Rock and Sto

Complex1571 days ago
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Ari Melber Crowns Best Rap Protest Anthem | Complex Brackets
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Ari Melber Crowns Best Rap Protest Anthem | Complex Brackets

MSNBC host and political pundit Ari Melber joins B. Dot to discuss some of the most noteworthy protest anthems in Hip-Hop - from 2Pac's "Changes" and Public Ene

Complex1578 days ago
Havoc Crowns Mobb Deep's Best Song Of All Time | Complex Brackets
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Havoc Crowns Mobb Deep's Best Song Of All Time | Complex Brackets

Havoc joins B. Dot to pick through the best songs in the legendary duo’s catalog - from “Shook Ones, Pt. II” and “Survival of the Fittest” to “Nighttime Vulture

Complex1585 days ago
Fivio Foreign Crowns the Best Kanye West Song of All Time | Complex Brackets
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Fivio Foreign Crowns the Best Kanye West Song of All Time | Complex Brackets

Fresh off "City of Gods" and "Off the Grid," Ye collaborator Fivio Foreign joins B. Dot to break down the best songs in Kanye's catalog—from “Through the Wire”

Complex1592 days ago
Nick Cannon Crowns the Best Battle Rapper Right Now | Complex Brackets
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Nick Cannon Crowns the Best Battle Rapper Right Now | Complex Brackets

Nick Cannon joins B. Dot to break down the best battle rappers in the game right now - from legends like Loaded Lux and Murda Mook to the new breed like Geechi

Complex1599 days ago
Pusha T Crowns Best Coke Rap Song of All Time | Complex Brackets
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Pusha T Crowns Best Coke Rap Song of All Time | Complex Brackets

Pusha T joins B. Dot to break down the top coke rap songs of all time - from "10 Crack Commandments" and "Pocket Full of Stones" to "Trap or Die" and his very o

Complex1606 days ago
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Benny the Butcher Crowns the Best Lyricist in Rap | Complex Brackets
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Benny the Butcher Crowns the Best Lyricist in Rap | Complex Brackets

Benny the Butcher joins B. Dot in the season premiere of Brackets to break down the top lyricists in the rap game right now—from Drake and J. Cole to Lil Wayne,

Complex1613 days ago
B. Dot's Top 10 Rappers of 2021 with Elliott Wilson & Naji | Complex Brackets
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B. Dot's Top 10 Rappers of 2021 with Elliott Wilson & Naji | Complex Brackets

B. Dot sits down with Elliott Wilson and Naji Grampus as he reveals his controversial year-end list of best rappers. See where your favorite rapper ranks - Drak

Complex1669 days ago
Ghostface Killah Crowns Best Storytelling Rap Song | Complex Brackets
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Ghostface Killah Crowns Best Storytelling Rap Song | Complex Brackets

Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah breaks down classic storytelling rap songs and crowns the greatest of them all - from Tupac "Brenda's Got A Baby" vs. Biggie "I

Complex1732 days ago

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