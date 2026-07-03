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Moneybagg Yo Crowns The Best Rapper of the Decade | Complex Brackets
The Dirty South dominates throughout this episode when Moneybagg Yo sticks to his roots as he goes through our Best Rapper of the Decade bracket. The Memphis rapper delivered upset after upset while being faced with tough choices between hip hop giants and rappers who spoke to his life growing up. Make sure you shar
Complex2049 days ago