Catch Toyota & Creative Guests Like Crenshaw Skate Club at Complex Community Week & ComplexCon
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Pop Culture
Get Creative With Toyota and Creators Like Jeweler Dominique Renee, Fashion Label Brownstone, and Crenshaw Skate Club at Complex Community Week in Long Beach.Brandon Constantine
Life
ComplexCon Long Beach 2019's Community Week Held Feel Good FARMacy Promoting Health and Wellness
Community Week heads over to Vector90 in South Central Los Angeles to discuss healthy eating.Khal
Life
ComplexCon Long Beach 2019's Community Week Hosts Legit Trappin' Career Fair and Chat & Chew Event
Complex and MADE Masterminds hosted a Legit Trappin' Career Fair and panel as a part of Complex's Community Week in Long Beach.Khal
Pop Culture
ComplexCon Long Beach 2019's Community Week Brought DaniLeigh and the Precious Dreams Foundation to New Earth
Def Jam's DaniLeigh joined Precious Dreams Foundation to visit NEw Earth during ComplexCon Long Beach 2019's Community Week.Khal