Community Week

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Complex Con Community Week Toyota Need a Nudge
Pop Culture

See How Complex Community Week 2022 Went Down With Help From Brownstone, Dominique Renee & Crenshaw Skate Club

Complex linked with Toyota as part of its Need a Nudge program to host creators at Community Week. Need a Nudge is all about “Nudge-worthy” creators.

Brandon Constantine1310 days ago
HavASole x Complex "No Soles Left Behind"
Pop Culture

ComplexCon Long Beach 2019's Community Week Kicks Off With Hav A Sole's 'No Soles Left Behind' Event

Complex Community Week kicks off in Long Beach with the help of Hav A Sole, Foot Locker, Karrueche, Roddy Ricch, and Qias Omar.

Khal2454 days ago
#HashtagLunchbag x Complex x Panera Bread
Life

#HashtagLunchbag and Complex Delivered Lunches to Covenant House LA

#HashtagLunchbag, Complex, and Panera Bread linked up to deliver 100 lunches (and a little something more!) to Covenant House LA.

Khal2483 days ago
Complex x Obama Foundation Leadership Panel
Pop Culture

ComplexCon Chicago's Community Week Holds Leadership Panel in Partnership With Obama Foundation

Wale, Everette Taylor, and Grady Spivey III joined this special Leadership panel at the Hyde Park Art Center in the South Side of Chicago.

Khal2556 days ago
Streetwear.EDU panel
Style

ComplexCon Chicago's Community Week Holds Streetwear.Edu Panel

The Streetwear.Edu panel featured local Chicago streetwear dons Alonzo Jackson and Dave Jeff, moderated by Complex's own Karizza Sanchez.

Khal2556 days ago
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Complex x Tao x Cornerstone
Pop Culture

ComplexCon Chicago's Community Week Brought Tao Chicago to the Cornerstone Community Kitchen

Chef Mike and the staff at Tao Chicago brought some amazing food to the Cornerstone Community Kitchen with the help of Aja Evans, Justin Johnson, and more.

Khal2557 days ago
Complex Community Week: Day 2
Pop Culture

ComplexCon Chicago's Community Week Joined Young Chicago Authors for a WordPlay Takeover

Young Chicago Authors' weekly WordPlay open mic night got the Complex treatment during ComplexCon Chicago's Community Week, featuring Luke James and Queen Key.

Khal2558 days ago
Complex Community Week
Pop Culture

ComplexCon Chicago Kicks Off Community Week With Champion and SocialWorks

ComplexCon Chicago's Community Week kicked off with a special event with SocialWorks at the Champion store in the city.

Khal2559 days ago

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