Commonwealth Games

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Pa Salieu
Music

Pa Salieu’s Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony Set Axed Due To ‘Failed Background Check’

The decision was allegedly made in light of a failed background check. He also accuses the Home Office of holding back paperwork allowing him to perform abroad.

James Keith1445 days ago

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