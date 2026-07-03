Collective Arts

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Canada’s Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes
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Canada's Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes

A new artist-first platform is shining a spotlight on Canada’s next wave of musicians—giving emerging talent the opportunity to be discovered, connect with a wider creative community, and take their sound to audiences nationwide.

Christopher Turner85 days ago

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