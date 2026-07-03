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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
New 'Captain Marvel' Trailer Has 100 Percent More Agent Coulson
Oscar winner Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers in the '90s-set prequel.
Trace William Cowen2747 days ago
Pop Culture
Here's the Latest Trailer for 'Captain Marvel'
'Captain Marvel' hits theaters on March 8.
Jose Martinez2783 days ago