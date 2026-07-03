Gregg Marshall

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gregg marshall
Sports

Wichita State Investigating Coach Gregg Marshall Amid Misconduct and Racism Allegations

Wichita State's basketball coach Gregg Marshall is under investigation after it was alleged he directed racial slurs at players and choked an assistant coach.

Joe Price2107 days ago

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