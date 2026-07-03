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Sports
Wichita State Investigating Coach Gregg Marshall Amid Misconduct and Racism Allegations
Wichita State's basketball coach Gregg Marshall is under investigation after it was alleged he directed racial slurs at players and choked an assistant coach.
Joe Price2107 days ago