Chris Kaba

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chris kaba shot dead by police in south london
Life

Family Of Chris Kaba Rightfully Call For ‘Accountability’ Following Initial Inquest 

The family of Chris Kaba have said they “will not rest” until “someone [has been] held accountable” following an inquest into the 24-year-old’s death. 

Sanj Patel1383 days ago
chris kaba shot dead by police in south london
Life

24-Year-Old Black Man Shot & Killed By Police In South London (UPDATE)

Chris Kaba was a rapper—known to UK drill fans as Madix, a member of the hit-making crew 67—and was expecting his first child.

Sanj Patel1411 days ago

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