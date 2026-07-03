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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Wait, James Franco Lives with a Guy? Huh?
According to the New York Times, James Franco and actor Scott Haze seem to be living together.
Doug Sibor4364 days ago
Pop Culture
James Franco’s Necrophilia Movie, “Child of God,” Is Literally Poop on a Stick
James Franco unsuccessfully goes for shock over awe in his adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's "Child of God."
MattBarone4369 days ago