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Premiere: Stream Beckwith's Remix Of Cazzette's "Together" f/ Newtimers
Beckwith turns in a multi-genre remix of the new Cazzette single.
Cazzette - "Sleepless (A-Trak Remix)"
I always think it's weird that we don't get A-Trak tracks more often. Every time he steps up for a remix, he smashes it. And they never seem to fall u
Cazzette - "Run For Cover"
Earlier this week Swedish electronic duo Cazzette released the official music video for their track "Run For Cover." The track is the first single of
Watch the Ultra Korea 2013 Live Stream
We know, it's wild early to be watching an Ultra livestream, but the 2013 edition of Ultra Korea is going down RIGHT NOW, and it's 7PM over there. As you can see, they made sure to include a schedule of who will be on the stream, including Carl Cox, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Fedde Le Grand, Nicole Moudaber, and more. This stream will go down from 6AM to 12PM on June 14 and June 15, with rebroadcasts from 1PM to 7PM on both days. Enjoy!
Avicii's Manager Ash Pournouri Launches New Label, PMRD Records
Ash Pournouri, the man behind At Night Management and the manager of Avicii, has inked an exclusive seven-figure, multi-year partnership with Island D