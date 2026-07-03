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Music
Meet Candice Pillay, the Singer/Songwriter Dr. Dre Says Reminds Him of Kendrick Lamar
The singer-songwriter opens up about working with Dr. Dre on his latest album.
Andreas Hale3994 days ago