Burna Bandz

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Music

Rappers Top5 And Burna Bandz Reportedly Took A Picture Together In Jail

Top5 had previously released a music video that he had partially filmed from jail.

Louis Pavlakos1017 days ago
Toronto Haviah Mighty will be performing at Rolling Loud
Music

10 Canadian Rappers Not to Miss at Rolling Loud Toronto

It wouldn't be a first-ever Rolling Loud in Canada without a few prominent Canadians in the lineup, and the inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto is not lacking.

Erik Leijon1408 days ago
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
Music

The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.

Alex Nino Gheciu1430 days ago

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