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Latest Stories
Music
Rappers Top5 And Burna Bandz Reportedly Took A Picture Together In Jail
Top5 had previously released a music video that he had partially filmed from jail.
Louis Pavlakos1017 days ago
Music
10 Canadian Rappers Not to Miss at Rolling Loud Toronto
It wouldn't be a first-ever Rolling Loud in Canada without a few prominent Canadians in the lineup, and the inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto is not lacking.
Erik Leijon1408 days ago
Music
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.
Alex Nino Gheciu1430 days ago