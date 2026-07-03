Brookes Brothers

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No doubt about it, we're stacked with remixes. From a number of big names, featuring the reworked flavors of a nice range of sound, this week's batch is nothing to sneeze at. We've got an array of future musics from a solid selection of forward-thinkers and crowd movers. You should already know that, though.
khrisd
Let's waste no time with this week's batch of remixes; heavyweight sounds from Tiesto, Heroes x Villains, Brookers Brothers, Machinedrum, Louis La Roche, and plenty more await you!
khrisd

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Music

Brookes Brothers ft. Chrom3 - "Carry Me On"

Now this is pretty interesting. While the Brookes Brothers got their start with Futurebound's Viper Recordings in 2006, with their first single being

khrisd4800 days ago

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