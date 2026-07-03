Toronto journalist Brandon Gonez spoke with Complex Canada about his pivot to independent journalism after leaving CP24 and his upcoming TED Talk.Noel Ransome
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A chat with former CP24 reporter Brandon Gonez, who is telling GTA stories in authentic ways in his newly launched series, The Brandon Gonez Show.Alex Narvaez
In a video for Complex Canada, reporter Brandon Gonez speaks on the legacy of Canadian broadcast legend Fil Fraser, the first Black broadcaster in the country.Alex Narvaez
Supreme Fall/Winter 2021 T-shirts, Awake NY Fall/Winter 2021, The North Face Trans-Antarctica collection, and more are some of this week's best style releases.Lei Takanashi