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Fat Joe's Legal Team Accuses Opposing Attorney of Fake AI-Generated Citations in Defamation Case
Roc Nation and Fat Joe's attorneys are calling Tyrone Blackburn's motion to dismiss "fundamentally untrustworthy."
Trey Alston21 days ago