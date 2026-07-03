Latest Stories
Montreal Artists Magi Merlin and Fernie Collaborate on New Single “Dolla Bill”
Montreal R&B artists Magi Merlin and Fernie have joined forces on a new single “Dolla Bill.” The Funkywhat-produced song is accompanied by a lyric video.
Toronto's Mark Clennon Drops "Kingston" With First Music Video Shot in Jamaica to Show Romance Between Two Men
Mark Clennon has just shared his new single "Kingston" alongside its bold music video—the first to show a same-sex relationship shot in Jamaica.
The Wizardry of Magi Merlin
Montreal musician Magi Merlin spoke with Complex Canada about her new EP 'Gone Girl,' her partnership with Funkywhat, and being assured in her feelings.
Magi Merlin Has a Fresh New Sound on "Free Grillz"
After gaining a cult following with her last two EPs, Magi Merlin is back with new single "Free Grillz," her first for Montreal record label Bonsound.