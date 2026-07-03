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Latest Stories

Montreal artists Fernie and Magi Merlin
Music

Montreal Artists Magi Merlin and Fernie Collaborate on New Single “Dolla Bill”

Montreal R&amp;B artists Magi Merlin and Fernie have joined forces on a new single “Dolla Bill.” The Funkywhat-produced song is accompanied by a lyric video.

Jacob Carey1347 days ago
Mark Clennon wearing a chartreuse shirt
Music

Toronto's Mark Clennon Drops "Kingston" With First Music Video Shot in Jamaica to Show Romance Between Two Men

Mark Clennon has just shared his new single "Kingston" alongside its bold music video—the first to show a same-sex relationship shot in Jamaica.

Sydney Brasil1493 days ago
Magi Merlin wearing a leather jacket.
Music

The Wizardry of Magi Merlin

Montreal musician Magi Merlin spoke with Complex Canada about her new EP 'Gone Girl,' her partnership with Funkywhat, and being assured in her feelings.

Sydney Brasil1513 days ago
Montreal artist Magi Merlin
Music

Magi Merlin Has a Fresh New Sound on "Free Grillz"

After gaining a cult following with her last two EPs, Magi Merlin is back with new single "Free Grillz," her first for Montreal record label Bonsound.

Sydney Brasil1612 days ago

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